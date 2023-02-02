Couple ends life in Salem

February 02, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Salem

Following a family dispute, a couple ended their lives on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, M. Vijayakumar (30) of Cholan Road in Ward 33 in Attur was a farmer. His wife Kowsalya (24) and the couple have a four-year-old son and a seven-month-old daughter.

Following a family dispute, a quarrel erupted between the couple around 7 p.m. Irked by this, Kowsalya ended her life, and on seeing this, Vijayakumar also ended his life.

The Attur police sent the bodies to the Salem government hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)