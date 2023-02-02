ADVERTISEMENT

Couple ends life in Salem

February 02, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Following a family dispute, a couple ended their lives on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, M. Vijayakumar (30) of Cholan Road in Ward 33 in Attur was a farmer. His wife Kowsalya (24) and the couple have a four-year-old son and a seven-month-old daughter.

Following a family dispute, a quarrel erupted between the couple around 7 p.m. Irked by this, Kowsalya ended her life, and on seeing this, Vijayakumar also ended his life.

The Attur police sent the bodies to the Salem government hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US