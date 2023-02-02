HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Couple ends life in Salem

February 02, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Following a family dispute, a couple ended their lives on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, M. Vijayakumar (30) of Cholan Road in Ward 33 in Attur was a farmer. His wife Kowsalya (24) and the couple have a four-year-old son and a seven-month-old daughter.

Following a family dispute, a quarrel erupted between the couple around 7 p.m. Irked by this, Kowsalya ended her life, and on seeing this, Vijayakumar also ended his life.

The Attur police sent the bodies to the Salem government hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.