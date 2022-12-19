  1. EPaper
Couple ends life in Krishnagiri

December 19, 2022 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

A couple ended their lives here on Sunday.

According to the police, S. Madeswaran (57) of the Housing Board in Rayakottai, was an employee of a private company. His wife M. Kalaivani (42) was visually challenged. The couple had a daughter, who was married and settled in Hosur, and son, Paruthivel (21) who works in a private company. On Saturday, the couple and the son had dinner and went to bed. On Sunday morning, Paruthivel woke up late and found that his parents had not come out of their room. He alerted the Hosur Town police. The police found the couple dead and sent the bodies for postmortem. They also recovered a note. The police registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

