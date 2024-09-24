Couple end lives with six-year-old daughter in Tiruppur

The bodies of a couple who had ended their lives along with their six-year-old daughter in Tiruppur were found in a decomposed state at their residence at Anaikadu in Tiruppur on Tuesday.

The police said the couple’s inability to get back ₹10 lakh lent to an acquaintance was the reason for taking the extreme step.

Nagasuresh (41) had reportedly lent the money to Suryamoorthy, a few years back. After the latter had ended his life two weeks back due to financial stress, the couple had approached Suryamoorthy’s wife for the money.

As she had expressed helplessness, Nagasuresh and Vijayalakshmi (42) had, in a state of depression, ended their lives with their daughter, police sources said.

They had left a letter behind stating that their jewellery be utilised for conducting last rites. The bodies were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, for postmortem. The Tiruppur North police have registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).