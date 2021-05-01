Couple electrocuted near Kinathukadavu

Coimbatore

01 May 2021 00:15 IST

A man and his wife died due to electrocution as they stepped inside a pond for fishing near Kinathukadavu on Friday. The police said V. Rasu (52) and his wife Mallika (40) were labourers at a coconut farm at Kannamanaickanur.

The man, after collecting coconuts from the trees on Friday morning, stepped into the water body in the farm without realising that a live wire was present in the water. He received an electric shock immediately and seeing this, his wife also stepped inside the water to rescue him and was also electrocuted. Kinathukadavu police registered a case.

Two arrested for murder in Tiruppur

In a fresh twist to the death of two women near Madathukulam in Tiruppur district, the Kaniyur police on Friday arrested two men on charges of murdering them.

According to the police, the bodies of Gokilavani (45) and Kirthika aka Gracy (35) were retrieved from the sub-canal of Amaravathi Reservoir Project on Wednesday morning. Based on investigation led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Udumalpet Sub-Division) N. Ravikumar, the police arrested N. Kulanthaivel (42) and R. Kumar (45) on Friday.

The accused confessed to have allegedly solicited sexual favours from the women in exchange for money, following which they decided to murder the women to steal their cash and ornaments.

On Tuesday evening, the accused murdered both at Gokilavani’s residence and stole their jewellery and ₹ 1,700 in cash.

Later, they allegedly threw the bodies in the ARP sub-canal near Kaniyur in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said. The accused were remanded in judicial custody.