Couple drowns in River Cauvery in Salem

June 05, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A couple drowned in River Cauvery in Salem on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as A. Janarthanan (27), a resident of Adavathur near Mettur, and his wife Pavithra (24). The couple has two children. On Sunday evening, all the four went to Poolamapatti to bathe in the river. Pavithra went to the deep part of the river and drowned. When Janarthanan tried to rescue her, he too drowned. On information, firefighters rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies.

On Monday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹ 2 lakh each.

