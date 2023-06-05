HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Couple drowns in River Cauvery in Salem

June 05, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A couple drowned in River Cauvery in Salem on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as A. Janarthanan (27), a resident of Adavathur near Mettur, and his wife Pavithra (24). The couple has two children. On Sunday evening, all the four went to Poolamapatti to bathe in the river. Pavithra went to the deep part of the river and drowned. When Janarthanan tried to rescue her, he too drowned. On information, firefighters rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies.

On Monday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹ 2 lakh each.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.