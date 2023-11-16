ADVERTISEMENT

Couple drowns in farm well in Namakkal

November 16, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - NAMAKKA

The Hindu Bureau

L A couple drowned in a farm well in Namakkal district on Wednesday evening. The victims have been identified as Somasundaram (35), a resident of Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, a weaver, and his wife Maheswari (29). They had entered the well in the locality to learn swimming when the incident took place. Residents found Maheswari’s body in the well and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who came to the spot and retrieved the body. But Somasundaram’s body was stuck in the sludge in the well. Firefighters pumped out water from the well and after four hours of struggle, recovered the body. The two bodies were sent to Tiruchengode Government Hospital. The Tiruchengode rural police registered a case and are investigating.

