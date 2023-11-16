HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Couple drowns in farm well in Namakkal

November 16, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - NAMAKKA

The Hindu Bureau

L A couple drowned in a farm well in Namakkal district on Wednesday evening. The victims have been identified as Somasundaram (35), a resident of Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, a weaver, and his wife Maheswari (29). They had entered the well in the locality to learn swimming when the incident took place. Residents found Maheswari’s body in the well and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who came to the spot and retrieved the body. But Somasundaram’s body was stuck in the sludge in the well. Firefighters pumped out water from the well and after four hours of struggle, recovered the body. The two bodies were sent to Tiruchengode Government Hospital. The Tiruchengode rural police registered a case and are investigating.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.