Couple donates land to set up govt. health centre

Nethravathi and Srinivasa Gowda handing over the documents to their patta land to Collector Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy (right) at the Collectorate in Krishnagiri.  

A couple from a Shoolagiri village donated a parcel of their patta landholding to set up a government health centre.

Nethravathi and Srinivasa Gowda of A.Chettipalli village in Shoolagiri block here chose to give away 8 cents of their patta land for a Primary Health Centre in the village that does not have a government health centre till now.

They handed over the documents for power of attorney to Collector Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy to facilitate the patta name transfer process. Deputy Director of Health Services M. Govindan and government surveyor Athimoolam were present.

