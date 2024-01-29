Couple dies in accident in Salem

January 29, 2024 07:22 am | Updated 07:22 am IST

A young couple died after a lorry hit their two-wheeler in Salem on Sunday. A. Alagarasan (29), a resident of Veerakkal Pudur near Mettur, and his wife Elamathi (27), were travelling to Pannavadi on a two-wheeler with their two sons Kishore (5) and Kiruthik (2). When they reached Raman Nagar near Karumalaikoodal, a lorry reportedly hit their vehicle from behind. The couple came under the wheel of the truck and died on the spot, while the two children escaped with minor injuries. Karumalaikoodal police have sent the bodies to Mettur Government Hospital for a postmortem. They have registered a case and are investigating.

=========================================

Farmer murdered in Salem

A farmer died of his injuries sustained during an argument with a neighbour on Sunday. Raja (57), resident of V. Kanakanur near Vazhapadi, was involved in a land dispute with Eswaran. On Sunday, a quarrel erupted between the two on the farm, during which Eswaran allegedly attacked Raja with stones. Raja, who sustained head injuries, fainted and was taken to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way. Vazhapadi police registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused, Eswaran.

ADVERTISEMENT

===================================

Inflow into Mettur dam reduces

Mettur dam’s water level on Sunday stood at 70.73 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 33.33 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam reduced to 451 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 556 cusecs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT