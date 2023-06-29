Couple dies in accident in Salem

June 29, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - SALEM

R. Rajasekar (36), a resident of Muniappan Kovil Street near Chettichavadi, and his wife R. Kalaivani (30) who were returning after attending the final rites of a relative at Nilavarapatti on a bike were killed when a truck hit their vehicle on Salem-Namakkal national highway.

Man murdered

K. Cibi (25), a resident of Karumalaikoodal near Mettur who has murder and robbery cases pending against him, was hacked to death by unidentified persons at Guruvakadu, near Puduchampalli, on Wednesday night.

On information, the Karumalaikoodal police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem.

Police investigations revealed that last year Cibi allegedly murdered a youth, Rajesh, of the same locality. As revenge, Rajesh’s accomplices were suspected to have carried out the murder. On Thursday, the police nabbed two persons on suspicion and are investigating.