ADVERTISEMENT

Couple dies in accident in Namakkal

April 23, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The tractor, which overturned in Namakkal district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A couple died after the tractor in which they were travelling overturned near Namagiripet on Sunday.

According to the police, K. Sivakumar (52) a farmer of Moolakadu, near Namagiripet in Namakkal district, and his wife, S. Geetha (45) were returning home after work on their farm.

Geetha was driving the tractor when the accident occurred. Following heavy rain in the area on Saturday, the soil was slushy and the tractor got stuck in the soil and overturned.

Local people rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the couple, but in vain.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On information, Namagiripet police sent the bodies for postmortem. The couple is survived by a son.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US