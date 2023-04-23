HamberMenu
Couple dies in accident in Namakkal

April 23, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
The tractor, which overturned in Namakkal district on Sunday.

A couple died after the tractor in which they were travelling overturned near Namagiripet on Sunday.

According to the police, K. Sivakumar (52) a farmer of Moolakadu, near Namagiripet in Namakkal district, and his wife, S. Geetha (45) were returning home after work on their farm.

Geetha was driving the tractor when the accident occurred. Following heavy rain in the area on Saturday, the soil was slushy and the tractor got stuck in the soil and overturned.

Local people rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the couple, but in vain.

On information, Namagiripet police sent the bodies for postmortem. The couple is survived by a son.

