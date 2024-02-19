GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Couple die in accident near Annur in Coimbatore

February 19, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 57-year-old man and his 46-year-old wife died after the two-wheeler they were travelling in was knocked down by a speeding car near Annur in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as T. Kanagaraj, a resident of Muthalipalayam in Kattampatti panchayat near Annur, and his wife K. Vasanthamani.

According to the Annur police, the accident took place around 11 a.m. at Ganeshapuram on Sathyamangalam Road when Kanagaraj was attempting to cross the road with his wife on the pillion seat.

The police said that a speeding multi-utility vehicle that was plying on Coimbatore – Annur direction knocked down the moped travelled by the couple.

Though the injured couple were rushed to the Government Hospital, Annur, doctors who examined them found the two dead. The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, for post-mortem examination.

The Annur police registered a case against Periyasamy of Erode, who drove the multi-utility vehicle, for causing the accident that claimed two lives. The police have launched an investigation.

