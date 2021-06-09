Coimbatore

Couple die in accident along Kalhatti Ghat Road

A couple was killed in an accident along the Kalhatti Ghat Road here on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as Basheer Ahmed (54) and Bheema John (51) from Sattur in Virudhunagar. The two had come to the Nilgiris to visit their daughter residing in Moyar.

The car was being driven by Karthik. The accident took place while they were descending the Kalhatti Ghat Road along the 22nd hairpin bend. Both Basheer Ahmed and Bheema John got trapped under the wreckage and died on the spot. Karthik, who was wearing a seat-belt, escaped with minor injuries.


