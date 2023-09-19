ADVERTISEMENT

Couple die, four sustain injuries in car accident near Kangeyam in Tiruppur

September 19, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The couple belong to Veerappanchathiram in Erode district

The Hindu Bureau

A couple belonging to Veerappanchathiram in Erode district died in an accident at Vattamalai near Kangeyam in Tiruppur district, while they were returning from Palani in a car on Tuesday.

While Madhankumar (36), who was driving the car, died on the spot, his wife Ramya ( 32) died on the way to hospital.

The police sources said quoting eye-witnesses that the car veered out of control and crashed on the road side.

The couple’s two children and Ramya’s parents Paramasivan (64) and Rajamani (51) who were also in the car, were administered first -aid at the Kangeyam Government Hospital and shifted to a private hospital in Erode, the police said.

The Kangeyam police have registered a case.

