HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Couple die, four sustain injuries in car accident near Kangeyam in Tiruppur

The couple belong to Veerappanchathiram in Erode district

September 19, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A couple belonging to Veerappanchathiram in Erode district died in an accident at Vattamalai near Kangeyam in Tiruppur district, while they were returning from Palani in a car on Tuesday.

While Madhankumar (36), who was driving the car, died on the spot, his wife Ramya ( 32) died on the way to hospital.

The police sources said quoting eye-witnesses that the car veered out of control and crashed on the road side.

The couple’s two children and Ramya’s parents Paramasivan (64) and Rajamani (51) who were also in the car, were administered first -aid at the Kangeyam Government Hospital and shifted to a private hospital in Erode, the police said.

The Kangeyam police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.