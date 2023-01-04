ADVERTISEMENT

Couple die as TNSTC bus knocks down bicycle near Coimbatore

January 04, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A couple, both conservancy workers of the of Pooluvapatty town panchayat in Coimbatore district, died after the bicycle they rode was knocked down by a TNSTC bus on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as S. Rajendran (37) and his wife R. Devi (34), residents of Alandurai, who are survived by two children.

The police said that the couple had been working as conservancy workers in Pooluvapatti town panchayat on contract basis.

The accident took place around 5.45 a.m. when they were heading from Alandurai to Pooluvapatti on a bicycle. As the couple reached near a government school at Alandurai, a TNSTC bus which was heading to Coimbatore hit the bicycle from behind. The couple were thrown off and they died on the spot in the impact of the collision.

The police said that the driver of the TNSTC bus, namely Kuberan, surrendered at the Thondamuthur police station later. The Alandurai police shifted the bodies of the deceased to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, a section of people from Alandurai complained to the police that several accidents were occurring on the stretch during night and in the early hours due to lack of street lights. The police registered a case against the bus driver on charges of causing the fatal accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US