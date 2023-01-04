Couple die as TNSTC bus knocks down bicycle near Coimbatore

January 04, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A couple, both conservancy workers of the of Pooluvapatty town panchayat in Coimbatore district, died after the bicycle they rode was knocked down by a TNSTC bus on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as S. Rajendran (37) and his wife R. Devi (34), residents of Alandurai, who are survived by two children.

The police said that the couple had been working as conservancy workers in Pooluvapatti town panchayat on contract basis.

The accident took place around 5.45 a.m. when they were heading from Alandurai to Pooluvapatti on a bicycle. As the couple reached near a government school at Alandurai, a TNSTC bus which was heading to Coimbatore hit the bicycle from behind. The couple were thrown off and they died on the spot in the impact of the collision.

The police said that the driver of the TNSTC bus, namely Kuberan, surrendered at the Thondamuthur police station later. The Alandurai police shifted the bodies of the deceased to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a section of people from Alandurai complained to the police that several accidents were occurring on the stretch during night and in the early hours due to lack of street lights. The police registered a case against the bus driver on charges of causing the fatal accident.