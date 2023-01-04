HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Couple die as TNSTC bus knocks down bicycle near Coimbatore

January 04, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A couple, both conservancy workers of the of Pooluvapatty town panchayat in Coimbatore district, died after the bicycle they rode was knocked down by a TNSTC bus on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as S. Rajendran (37) and his wife R. Devi (34), residents of Alandurai, who are survived by two children.

The police said that the couple had been working as conservancy workers in Pooluvapatti town panchayat on contract basis.

The accident took place around 5.45 a.m. when they were heading from Alandurai to Pooluvapatti on a bicycle. As the couple reached near a government school at Alandurai, a TNSTC bus which was heading to Coimbatore hit the bicycle from behind. The couple were thrown off and they died on the spot in the impact of the collision.

The police said that the driver of the TNSTC bus, namely Kuberan, surrendered at the Thondamuthur police station later. The Alandurai police shifted the bodies of the deceased to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a section of people from Alandurai complained to the police that several accidents were occurring on the stretch during night and in the early hours due to lack of street lights. The police registered a case against the bus driver on charges of causing the fatal accident.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.