Couple, daughter escape after car catches fire in Salem

A couple and their one-year-old daughter had a miraculous escape after the car they were travelling in caught fire at Amman Kattur on Omalur-Sankari Road on Saturday evening.

According to the police, Madhankumar (26), a resident of Muthusamy Colony in Erode district, his wife Lakshmi, and their daughter were returning to Erode after visiting their relatives in Salem for Deepavali. When they reached Amman Kattur, Madhankumar noticed smoke emanating from the car. He stopped the vehicle and all the three got out of the car. Within a few seconds, fire engulfed the car. Personnel from the Edappadi Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. The Konganapuram police registered a case.

Salem police to transfer minor’s murder case to Bengaluru

The Salem district police are taking steps to transfer the murder case of a minor girl to the Bengaluru police. The Sankari police had registered a case after they found an unidentified girl’s body stuffed in a suitcase on Salem-Coimbatore National Highway on September 30. The police later identified the deceased as M. Sumina (15), a native of Rajasthan and a house help in Bengaluru. The police investigation revealed that K. Abinash Sahu (40) and his wife A. Aswinpattil (37) were allegedly involved in the murder. The couple, who were hiding in Odisha, were arrested and remanded in prison on October 29. The district police said in a press release that as the murder took place in Bengaluru City, the Salem district police were taking steps to transfer the case to Bengaluru police.

Inflow into Mettur dam increases

Water level in Stanley Reservoir at Mettur on Sunday stood at 107.32 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 74.65 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam increased to 9,917 cusecs from the Saturday’s inflow of 6,712 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into River Cauvery for delta irrigation and canal irrigation continued at 12,000 cusecs and 600 cusecs, respectively.

