Couple attempts to end life in Salem, woman dies

A couple tried to end their lives after their daughter allegedly eloped on Thursday. In the incident, the mother died, and the father is battling for life.

According to the police, P. Senthil (47) of Malli Chetti Street at Ponnammapet in Salem city is a truck driver, and was married to Sujatha (39). The couple have a 22-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter studying Plus One in a government school.

The girl fell in love with a boy belonging to another community and when they learnt about this, they warned her to snap the relationship. On Wednesday afternoon, the girl went missing from home. Later in the evening, the couple tried to end their lives.

Nearby residents admitted the duo at the Salem Government Hospital. There in the early hours of Thursday Sujatha died. The Ammapet Police registered a case.

( Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)