ADVERTISEMENT

Couple attempt to end life, husband dies

February 23, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In an attempt made by a couple to end lives at their residence in Cheran Nagar, reportedly due to financial setback, the husband died before treatment could be provided.

Vipin’s mother was said to have found him and his wife Ramya in a critical state and had them admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital with the help of neighbours. However, Vipin died shortly. Ramya’s condition was serious, police sources said. The couple had a son. The Peelamedu police have registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US