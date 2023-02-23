Couple attempt to end life, husband dies

February 23, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In an attempt made by a couple to end lives at their residence in Cheran Nagar, reportedly due to financial setback, the husband died before treatment could be provided.

Vipin’s mother was said to have found him and his wife Ramya in a critical state and had them admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital with the help of neighbours. However, Vipin died shortly. Ramya’s condition was serious, police sources said. The couple had a son. The Peelamedu police have registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)