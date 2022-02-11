Couple arrested on charges of murder in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

11 February 2022 22:22 IST

The Thondamuthur police on Friday arrested a couple from Chennai on charges of murdering a taxi driver near Onapalayam in Coimbatore district earlier in the week.

According to the police, S. Stephen (46) and his wife Amalorpavam had murder cases pending against them in Chennai.

The couple was staying in a rented accommodation at Kalikkanaickenpalayam near Vadavalli.

On February 8, they booked a taxi operated by a Coimbatore-based private taxi firm at around 8.45 p.m.

After boarding the vehicle, the couple allegedly attacked driver Sanu (31) with wooden log and injected him with a poisonous substance. After he became unconscious, they stole ₹6,100 from the vehicle, according to the police.

On Friday, the Thondamuthur police arrested the couple and seized the cash along with a laptop, tablet and over 20 mobile phones.

The accused used similar modus operandi in the previous murder cases too, the police said.

The two were remanded in judicial custody.

Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore district, S. Selvanagarathinam commended the efforts of the four special teams who investigated the case and nabbed the accused, the police said.

Man stabbed to death in the Nilgiris

The Ooty Town Central police on Friday arrested a man on charges of stabbing another man in broad daylight at a bus stop in Udhagamandalam. According to the police, Hari alias Elangovan (38) was travelling in a bus from Manjanakorai to Udhagamandalam and alighted around 12.30 p.m.

Another 30-year-old man, who also alighted from the bus at the same bus stop, allegedly engaged in a verbal altercation with Hari when he suddenly stabbed him.

The accused was found to be mentally unstable as per preliminary investigations, according to the police. He was arrested later on Friday.