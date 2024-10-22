Couple arrested for stealing ₹9 lakh from house near Coimbatore

The Kovilpalayam police in Coimbatore district on Monday arrested a couple on charges of stealing ₹ 9 lakh from a house and staging a fake theft in their residence in the same compound.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that Kovilpalayam resident R. Umashankar, 47, lodged a complaint, stating that ₹9 lakh was stolen from his residence when he, his wife and their daughter had gone out for work on October 18. They found the front door of the rented house broken open and the cash missing when they returned in the evening.

Meanwhile, V. Sivashankar, 34, of Udumalpet, a tenant on the ground floor of the same compound, also complained to the police that 7.5 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹35,000 were stolen from his residence on the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kovilpalayam police launched an investigation and found out that Sivashankar committed the theft and orchestrated a fake theft in his own house. The police team led by Inspector Selvi arrested Sivashankar and his wife S. Kavitha, 29, who aided him in the theft, on Monday.

Woman, friend held for cheating

The Rathinapuri police in Coimbatore on Monday arrested V. Amutha, 44, a resident of Thillai Nagar at Kannappa Nagar, and Imam Kasali, 27, of Balaji Garden, for cheating a taxi driver of ₹12.41 lakh. The police said the woman made fake gold coins with the help of her friends and sold them to various people as original gold coins at a cheap rate.

K. Chinnappan, 50, a resident of Jaya Nagar at Neelikonampalayam, had paid a total of ₹12,41,500 in several instalments from August 17, 2023 to the woman as she had assured to give him gold at cheap rates. He approached the police after the woman cheated him. The police said that they have received four complaints against Amutha.

Youth arrested for attacking roommate

The police on Monday arrested a youth for attacking his roommate with a knife. K. Akash, 24, of Mayiladuthurai, who had been working as a crane operator with a private company, was arrested for knife-attack on K. Bhuvanesh, 28, of Gandarvakottai at Pudukottai on Sunday night. The injured youth was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment, and the Sundarapuram police arrested Akash based on his complaint.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.