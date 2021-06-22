Couple arrested for lifting new born from Dharmapuri GH

Dharmapuri

22 June 2021 21:15 IST

A couple was arrested for lifting a new born child from the government medical college hospital here on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Saturday when Malini, who delivered the baby boy, had left the child on the bed for toilet and returned to find her son missing.

Following a compliant lodged by Arul Mani, father of the child, police arrested Thanjaya and her husband Jaan Basha near Indur here. It came to light that the accused Thanjaya got acquainted with Malini on Saturday while in the hospital.

Speaking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police C. Kalaichelvan said as per the preliminary investigation, the couple Thanjaya and Jaan Basha had been married for two years and the woman was said to have had abortions. The couple, desperate for a baby, had lifted the new born.

The two were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.