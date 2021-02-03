Couple arrested for forced termination of pregnancy

The Attur All Women Police arrested a couple, S. Subramani and Selvi, for allegedly forcing their 19-year-old daughter to terminate her pregnancy. She was into her fourth month of pregnancy.

According to the police, the girl married a guy from Ramanathapuram outside her caste about four months ago and the accused were opposed to it. Recently, she visited her family here without her husband’s knowledge and her parents asked her to stay.

The accused, who came to know of their daughter’s pregnancy, forced her to terminate it without the knowledge of her husband. Later, the victim informed her husband about this. Based on a complaint from him, the police arrested the couple.