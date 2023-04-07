Couple arrested for cheating in Coimbatore

April 07, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The District Crime Branch (DCB) on Friday arrested a couple hailing from Sulur in Coimbatore district on charges of cheating more than 40 people of ₹96 lakh.

The arrested have been identified as Ramesh Kumar, 51, and his wife R. Sumathi, 43, residents of K.M.L. Thottam at Rangathapuram.

According to the DCB, the couple ran a chit fund agency, namely Sree Murugan Small Savings at Rangathapuram. The agency offered various chit schemes.

A woman, namely Sri Devi, 47, of K.K Sami Nagar near Sulur lodged a complaint with the DCB on Thursday, alleging that the couple duped her of ₹13.80 lakh, which she had invested under chit schemes. The alleged cheating took place between May 1, 2017 and April 30, 2022.

The investigation by the DCB found out that the accused cheated 43 others, too, and the total money defrauded was about ₹96 lakh. The DCB arrested Kumar and Sumathi on Friday and they were sent to judicial remand.