ADVERTISEMENT

Couple arrested for cheating in Coimbatore

April 07, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

 The District Crime Branch (DCB) on Friday arrested a couple hailing from Sulur in Coimbatore district on charges of cheating more than 40 people of ₹96 lakh.

The arrested have been identified as Ramesh Kumar, 51, and his wife R. Sumathi, 43, residents of K.M.L. Thottam at Rangathapuram.

According to the DCB, the couple ran a chit fund agency, namely Sree Murugan Small Savings at Rangathapuram. The agency offered various chit schemes.

A woman, namely Sri Devi, 47, of K.K Sami Nagar near Sulur lodged a complaint with the DCB on Thursday, alleging that the couple duped her of ₹13.80 lakh, which she had invested under chit schemes. The alleged cheating took place between May 1, 2017 and April 30, 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation by the DCB found out that the accused cheated 43 others, too, and the total money defrauded was about ₹96 lakh. The DCB arrested Kumar and Sumathi on Friday and they were sent to judicial remand.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US