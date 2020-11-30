Couple arrested for cheating bank

Erode

30 November 2020 23:44 IST

A couple, who submitted fake documents and obtained a car loan to the tune of ₹ 19 lakh from a nationalised bank branch, was arrested by the Erode District Crime Branch police.

In her complaint to Superintendent of Police T. Thangadurai, D. Priyasre, manager of Canara Bank, said K. Radhika (38) of New Teachers Colony, an account holder in the bank branch at Thindal, on October 13 approached their branch at Villarasampatti claiming that she was a branch manager at a private insurance company in Erode and sought car loan.

She had submitted salary certificate, copies of income tax returns, her identity card and other documents. The branch had sanctioned a loan of ₹ 19 lakh and handed her over a cheque in the name of an automobile showroom in Coimbatore.

Since she did not submit the original invoice and related documents, the branch approached the showroom which said that the car was registered in the name of her husband Karthick (40) and the cheque was also encashed. The loan details were also not disclosed during the vehicle registration. The manager said the couple had submitted fake documents and cheated the branch.

The couple was arrested and lodged in prison. Two cars were also seized. The police said the couple had cheated three bank branches to the tune of ₹ 49 lakh.