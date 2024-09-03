ADVERTISEMENT

Couple absconding since 1995 nabbed in Salem

Published - September 03, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A couple who had been absconding since 1995 were apprehended by the rural police on Monday. Dhanapal (56) and his wife Maheswari (52), residents of Moopanar Nagar near Mettur in Salem district, had been evading capture for nearly three decades.

The Mettur police had registered an attempt to murder case against the couple in 1995, after which they fled. Dhanapal also had four other cases, including a theft charge, pending in various police stations.

A special team was formed by the Mettur police to track down the couple, and investigations revealed that they were living in Chennai. On Monday, the police located and arrested them in Chennai, and they were subsequently remanded in prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US