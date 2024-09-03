GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Couple absconding since 1995 nabbed in Salem

Published - September 03, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A couple who had been absconding since 1995 were apprehended by the rural police on Monday. Dhanapal (56) and his wife Maheswari (52), residents of Moopanar Nagar near Mettur in Salem district, had been evading capture for nearly three decades.

The Mettur police had registered an attempt to murder case against the couple in 1995, after which they fled. Dhanapal also had four other cases, including a theft charge, pending in various police stations.

A special team was formed by the Mettur police to track down the couple, and investigations revealed that they were living in Chennai. On Monday, the police located and arrested them in Chennai, and they were subsequently remanded in prison.

