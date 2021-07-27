Country-made guns recovered

SALEM

27 July 2021 23:06 IST

In a joint drive conducted by the Forest Department and district police, 20 country-made guns that were surrendered by villagers near Danishpet here were recovered.

Officials from Danishpet forest range and Theevetipatti police station conducted the drive at Kannapadi village. They recently conducted an awareness campaign in the region and advised villagers to surrender unlicensed guns, if any, in their possession. Following the campaign, the officials recovered the guns that were found abandoned on a temple premises.

Advertising

Advertising