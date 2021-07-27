Coimbatore

Country-made guns recovered

In a joint drive conducted by the Forest Department and district police, 20 country-made guns that were surrendered by villagers near Danishpet here were recovered.

Officials from Danishpet forest range and Theevetipatti police station conducted the drive at Kannapadi village. They recently conducted an awareness campaign in the region and advised villagers to surrender unlicensed guns, if any, in their possession. Following the campaign, the officials recovered the guns that were found abandoned on a temple premises.


