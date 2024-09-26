Country-made gun, six bullets found at lodge

A country-made gun, single barrel breech loader, with six bullets was found inside a room at a private lodge on Sathy Road here on Wednesday night.

The weapon was found under a pillow inside one of the rooms by one of the cleaning staff after it was vacated by an unidentified person. The lodge manager was alerted, and the Erode Town Police, upon information, inspected the room and seized the weapon and the ammunition. After verifying the registry and checking the address of the person who used the room, the police are now verifying CCTV footage in the lodge and nearby areas. An inquiry is on.