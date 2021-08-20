Country-made bomb blows off cow’s mouth

Erode

20 August 2021 23:52 IST

A cow belonging to a farmer at Mallankuzhi village in Talavadi suffered serious injuries after its mouth was blown off when it chewed a country-made explosive that poachers kept at a forest land here.

The cow owned by Madevappa (60) was grazing in the forest land on Thursday when it chewed the explosive. The injured cow is under treatment at a veterinary hospital.

Erode Superintendent of Police V. Sasi Mohan said the explosive ‘avittukai’ was used by poachers as a bait to kill wild boar. He said that two persons, including a person who sold the explosive, were picked up on Friday. Search is on for the other.

