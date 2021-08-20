Coimbatore

Country-made bomb blows off cow’s mouth

A cow belonging to a farmer at Mallankuzhi village in Talavadi suffered serious injuries after its mouth was blown off when it chewed a country-made explosive that poachers kept at a forest land here.

The cow owned by Madevappa (60) was grazing in the forest land on Thursday when it chewed the explosive. The injured cow is under treatment at a veterinary hospital.

Erode Superintendent of Police V. Sasi Mohan said the explosive ‘avittukai’ was used by poachers as a bait to kill wild boar. He said that two persons, including a person who sold the explosive, were picked up on Friday. Search is on for the other.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2021 11:53:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/country-made-bomb-blows-off-cows-mouth/article36025372.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY