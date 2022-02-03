Counting of votes to be held at 14 centres in Erode district

ERODE

03 February 2022 23:55 IST

Votes polled in the urban local bodies elections on February 19 will be counted at 14 centres across the district on February 22.

Elections are scheduled to be held for post of councillors for wards in Erode Corporation, four municipalities and 42 town panchayats in the district for which the last day of filing of nominations is February 4.A total of 9,72,575 voters are eligible to cast their votes in the elections that will be held at 1,251 polling stations.

Counting of votes polled in all the 60 wards in the Corporation will take place at the Institute of Road and Transport Technology (IRTT), Chithode. Counting centres in municipalities are Bhavani – Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Gobichettipalayam - Diamond Jubilee HSS, Sathyamangalam – Kamadhenu Arts and Science College and Punjai Puliyampatti – Government Girls HSS.

Advertising

Advertising

Counting centres in town panchayats were, Vasavi Arts and Science College – for the town panchayats of Chithode and Nasiyanur; Government Boys HSS, Modakkurichi - Avalpoondurai, Sivagiri, Kollangkovil, Modakkurichi, Vadugapatti, Arachalur; Shri Sankaravidhyasala Girls HSS, Kodumudi – Kodumudi, Chennasamudram, Vengambur, Kilampadi, Pasur, Unjalur and Vellottamparappu, Kongu Vellalar Matriculation HSS, Perundurai – Pethampalayam, Perundurai, Karumandichellipalayam, Nallampatti, Kanjikovil, Pallapalayam and Chennimalai; Government Girls HSS, Bhavani – Appakudal, Jambai, P. Mettupalayam and Salangapalayam; Government Girls HSS, Anthiyur – Anthiyur, Athani, Nerinjipettai, Ammapettai and Olagadam; Gobi Arts and Science College – Lakkampatti, Gugalur, Kasipalayam, Elathur, Nambiyur and Kolapalur; Kamadhenu Arts and Science College – Ariyappampalayam, Periya Kodiveri, Kempanaickenpalayam and Vaniputhur and at Holy Redeemers Matriculation School at Bhavanisagar for Bhavanisagar town panchayat.