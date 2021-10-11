Counting of votes in rural local bodies polls in Erode today

Of the 27 vacancies, office-bearers for seven posts were elected unopposed in two panchayat unions

All arrangements were in place for the counting of votes for the causal election to the rural civic body in the district on Tuesday.

Of the 27 vacancies, office-bearers for seven posts were elected unopposed in two panchayat unions and polling was held at 144 polling stations on October 9. Polling was peaceful as 70.22% electors exercised their franchise in which 65 persons contested. Arrangements were in place at all the nine counting centres at the respective panchayat unions when counting will take place on Tuesday.

Direct elections were held for District Panchayat ward member – Ammapettai, ward 5, Panchayat Union ward member – Erode Panchayat Union (ward 4), Perundurai Panchayat Union (ward 10), and Village Panchayat president – Anthiyur (Sangarapalayam), Chennimalai (Mugasipulavanpalayam), Nambiyur (Kudakarai), and Perundurai (Karukkupalayam).

Election for Village Panchayat ward member were held at Ammapettai (Boodampadi ward 4, Mugasipudur ward 2, and Singampettai ward 5), Anthiyur – Brahmadesam ward 15, Bhavani – Andikulam ward 3, Chinnapuliyur ward 1, Odathurai ward 7, Oricheri ward 9, Bhavanisagar – Nallur ward 1, Nambiyur – Kudakarai ward 6, Perundurai – Thudupathi ward 11, and T.N. Palayam Panchayat Union – Kondaiyampalayam wards 2 and 8.