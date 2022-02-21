Counting of votes at 12 centres across Tiruppur district

The votes polled in the urban local bodies elections will be counted at 12 counting centres in Tiruppur district on Tuesday.

Officials said the votes polled in the 60 wards of Tiruppur Corporation would be counted at Chikkanna Government Arts College in the city. One counting centre had been set up for each of the six Municipalities and the remaining five were for the 15 Town Panchayats in the district.

At Chikkanna College, 750 personnel would be involved in counting of votes. There would be 14 tables each for Zones I and II and 16 tables each for Zones III and IV and each table would have one counting supervisor and one counting assistant, the officials said. A total of 296 CCTV cameras were fixed at the counting centre, the officials added.

On Monday, Corporation Commissioner and Returning Officer Kranti Kumar Pati inspected the arrangements.

According to the police, over 1,000 personnel will be deployed within the Tiruppur City Police limits on Tuesday and sensitive locations will be monitored. Three-tier security comprising personnel from the Tiruppur City Police, City Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police has been provided at the College.

Tiruppur district registered a polling percentage of 60.66 on Saturday. Town Panchayats saw the maximum voter turnout with 75.34%, followed by Municipalities with 66.35% and Tiruppur Corporation had the least turnout with 55.4%, as per the final polling data.