Counting centre: Collector inspects college to ascertain preparedness

Collector S.P. Karthika inspected the Government Engineering College in Chettikarai on Thursday, to ascertain the infrastructural preparedness at the counting centre to be located at the engineering college for the Assembly election in 2021.

A report of the same would be forwarded to the Election Commission of India to seek its consent for designating the college as a counting centre for the Assembly election.

The EVMs will be stored in compliance with the safety protocols in the strong rooms on the engineering college premises after the elections.

Earlier on Thursday, Ms. Karthika inspected the college premises to ascertain the preparedness of the college in the light of the prolonged shuttering of the building premises due to COVID-19.

Ms. Karthika inspected the facilities and entry and exits factoring in the conduct of elections and counting of votes at the time of a pandemic.

The district will witness elections to five Assembly constituencies. Ms. Karthika inspected the counting centres for each constituency, and the strong rooms for safe storage of the EVMs. Separate passage for the movement of EVMs; separate passage for political party agents; and seating arrangements with physical distancing were considered during the inspection.

As of date, 3,173 ballot units; 2,424 control units; and 2,623 VPATs are placed in the strong rooms at the Collectorate.

Superintendent of Police Pravesh Kumar was among those present along with the Collector.