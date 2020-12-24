Counting centre: Collector inspects college to ascertain preparedness

Collector S.P. Karthika inspected the Government Engineering College in Chettikarai on Thursday, to ascertain the infrastructural preparedness at the counting centre to be located at the engineering college for the Assembly election in 2021.
A report of the same would be forwarded to the Election Commission of India to seek its consent for designating the college as a counting centre for the Assembly election.
The EVMs will be stored in compliance with the safety protocols in the strong rooms on the engineering college premises after the elections.
Earlier on Thursday, Ms. Karthika inspected the college premises to ascertain the preparedness of the college in the light of the prolonged shuttering of the building premises due to COVID-19.
Ms. Karthika inspected the facilities and entry and exits factoring in the conduct of elections and counting of votes at the time of a pandemic.
The district will witness elections to five Assembly constituencies. Ms. Karthika inspected the counting centres for each constituency, and the strong rooms for safe storage of the EVMs. Separate passage for the movement of EVMs; separate passage for political party agents; and seating arrangements with physical distancing were considered during the inspection.
As of date, 3,173 ballot units; 2,424 control units; and 2,623 VPATs are placed in the strong rooms at the Collectorate.
Superintendent of Police Pravesh Kumar was among those present along with the Collector.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath