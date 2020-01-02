Counting at a slow pace in Erode

Counting of votes for rural local body elections held in the 14 panchayat unions in the district is progressing at a slow pace as results for less than half of the total seats were announced till 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Elections to 2,105 posts comprising 90 district panchayat ward members, 769 panchayat union ward members, 976 village panchayat presidents and 4,896 village panchayat ward members were held in two phases on December 27 and December 30 in the district that recorded a poll percentage of 77.38.

14 centres

Counting of votes began at 14 centres across the district in which 3,448 polling officials were involved that was monitored by 140 micro observers.

Tight security arrangements were in place at all the centres as 1,400 police personnel were posted for duty. Right from the morning, supporters of candidates gathered in large numbers outside the centres eagerly waiting for the declaration of results.

Though counting began at 8 a.m. in all the centres, segregating ballot papers based on their colours, bundling it and taking it to respective counting halls and delay in allowing poll agents into the halls delayed the declaration of results.

Though counting took place in five to six tables at each hall, police personnel refused to allow more than three agents with the candidates resulting in commencing the counting.

At 6 p.m., in results declared to the panchayat ward members, AIADMK won in 28 wards while DMK won in 14 wards and others won in one ward.

Election officials said that counting of votes will continue in the night and results for all the wards are expected to be announced by Friday morning.