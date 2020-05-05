Counters to be ready to permit tradesmen for work

The district administration would permit plumbers, electricians, carpenters and other tradesmen to work, but was yet to take a decision on allowing maids, Collector K. Rajamani said here on Tuesday.

The administration was in the process of printing permit cards and setting up counters at the Collectorate. It would collect the applicant name, father’s name, age, address, photograph, photocopies of Aadhaar and public distribution card (ration) to permit them to work. As far as maids are concerned, the administration had not yet permitted them, he added.

The administration would, however, not permit those from the containment zone to work.

They would have to stay within the zone until the administration lifted the restrictions.

The Collector’s instruction follows the State Government relaxing norms in an order it had issued a few days ago, allowing relaxation during the COVID-19 lockdown situation.

The order had said that permission from the district collector was necessary for the tradesmen to work and asked administrations to make arrangements.