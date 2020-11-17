Counterfeit currencies detected in cash deposit machine

Counterfeit currencies with a face value of ₹ 20,000 were detected at the cash depositing machine of a private bank at Vadavalli on Tuesday.

The police said that Hitesh Anand from Nanjanad in the Nilgiris district came to the Vadavalli branch of a private bank on Monday and tried to deposit ₹ 1,20,000 at the cash deposit machine.

However, 40 bills of ₹ 500 denomination were rejected. The man approached the bank staff, who examined the currencies using a fake note detector. It was found that the currencies counterfeit.

The bank’s deputy general manager lodged a complaint with the Vadavalli police station and handed over the fake currencies. Anand was also brought to the police station. When the police inquired, Anand said that he borrowed ₹ 1,20,000 from a person Madan Lal from the Nilgiris and tried to deposit the money.

The Vadavalli police sent a team to the Nilgiris along with Anand to trace Madal Lal.