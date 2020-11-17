Coimbatore

Counterfeit currencies detected in cash deposit machine

The counterfeit currencies that were detected in the deposit machine of a private bank at Vadavalli.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Counterfeit currencies with a face value of ₹ 20,000 were detected at the cash depositing machine of a private bank at Vadavalli on Tuesday.

The police said that Hitesh Anand from Nanjanad in the Nilgiris district came to the Vadavalli branch of a private bank on Monday and tried to deposit ₹ 1,20,000 at the cash deposit machine.

However, 40 bills of ₹ 500 denomination were rejected. The man approached the bank staff, who examined the currencies using a fake note detector. It was found that the currencies counterfeit.

The bank’s deputy general manager lodged a complaint with the Vadavalli police station and handed over the fake currencies. Anand was also brought to the police station. When the police inquired, Anand said that he borrowed ₹ 1,20,000 from a person Madan Lal from the Nilgiris and tried to deposit the money.

The Vadavalli police sent a team to the Nilgiris along with Anand to trace Madal Lal.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 17, 2020 11:58:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/counterfeit-currencies-detected-in-cash-deposit-machine/article33120205.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY