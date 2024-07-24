GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Counter-terrorism drill held in Coimbatore

Published - July 24, 2024 09:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Police and National Security Guard (NSG) commandos conducted a counter-terrorism drill in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The exercise was organised to check the preparedness and response of the NSG commandos, the police, ambulances services, fire and rescue services and other departments in case of a terror strike.

The drill started at Tidel Park at Peelamedu on Wednesday afternoon. The exercise mimicked intrusion of terrorists into the building and efforts by Coimbatore City Police, Tamil Nadu Commando Force and NSG commandos to neutralise them and safely evacuating people.

The drill continued till the early hours of Thursday.

