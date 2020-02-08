Counselling for PG teachers on Feb. 9, 10

Counselling for postgraduate teachers for the available vacancies in government higher secondary schools will be held at Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer’s Office on February 9 and 10.

Allotments

The counselling would start at 9 a.m. on both days, Chief Educational Officer (CEO) P. Ayyanan said in a release.

The PG candidates, who were chosen by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), would be provided with their respective allotments through Education Management Information System portal during the counselling.

Subjects

On February 9, counselling would be held for the subjects of Tamil, English, Commerce, Economics, History, Geography, Political Science, Home Science and Physical Education Directors Grade – I. On February 10, counselling would be held for Mathematics, Physics, Botany, Zoology, Biochemistry and Microbiology.

Candidates must bring their TRB hall tickets, original education certificates and community certificate along with its photocopies to the counselling, Mr. Ayyanan said in the press release.