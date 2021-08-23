Counselling for admission to Govt. Arts College in Coimbatore to begin on Aug. 26

Coimbatore

23 August 2021 00:11 IST

The institution has received 19,054 applications for 1,433 seats in 23 undergraduate programmes

Admission to undergraduate programmes offered by the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, would begin on August 26, said a release. The institution had received 19,054 applications for 1,433 seats in 23 undergraduate programmes.

The College had processed and ranked the applications it received online based on Class XII marks. For English and Tamil literature programmes, it had factored in the marks scored in the respective papers. And for others, the college had taken into account the marks scored in four core subjects, except the language papers. The college had published online on www.gacbe.ac.in the general rank list, programme-wise rank list, fee structure and other details related to UG admission. The College had followed the communal reservation system as instructed by the State Government.

It would begin the admission process with counselling for candidates who were eligible under special quota (sports, children of ex-servicemen, NCC, differently abled, etc.) on August 26 followed by admission for commerce, commerce (CA) and commerce (IB) on August 27, chemistry, mathematics, physics, computer science, information technology and psychology on August 31, statistics, botany, zoology, geology and geography on September 2, economics, defence studies, public administration and political science on September 4, and history, tourism and travel management, English and Tamil on September 7, the release said.

Advertising

Advertising