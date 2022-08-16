Counselling begins for arts and science courses in Salem

Counselling for admission to various courses began at the Government Arts College for Women in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Counselling began for arts and science courses in government colleges for the academic year 2022-23 in the district here on Tuesday.

On August 12, counselling was conducted for persons who had applied under special quota, including sports, persons with disabilities, and wards of defence personnel, Scheduled Tribes and refugee quota. Officials said that rank lists in each category were released and counselling for general candidates began in batches. Candidates for each batch were given prior intimation and were asked to appear with the required certificates. After selection of the course, certificates were verified and were admitted to the college.