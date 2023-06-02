Counselling and orientation programmes planned in ITIs in Coimbatore region to prevent dropout rate

June 02, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Department of Employment and Training will be conducting a week-long motivational programme for parents and students enrolled in the ITIs in the region, at the start of the coming academic year, with a view to preventing the dropout phenomenon.

Students with a pass in Class VIII and X are being admitted to the various trades in the ITIs, and all of them get placed in industries upon completion of the courses. However, the trend of a chunk of students dropping out after receiving the freebies has become noticeable over the years.

ITI students are entitled to laptop, bicycle, uniform cloth with stitching charges, theory/ practical books, shoes, drawing instruments for engineering trades and bus pass, besides a monthly stipend of ₹750. Also, in the case of women who had studied in government schools, they get an additional ₹1,000 a month under the Pudumai Penn scheme.

The Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme to enhance the enrolment ratio of girls from government schools to higher education institutions entails a deposit of ₹1,000 a month in their bank accounts till their completion of UG degree/ Diploma/ITI/any other recognised course.

“We have planned to invite parents also on the first day to drive home the importance of the long-term benefit of undergoing ITI training. For a week thereafter, experts in specific trades will be invited to interact with students and highlight the prospects after their studies,” said B. Mustafa, Regional Joint Director of Employment and Training.

Most often, it is not uncommon in the Western region where industrial jobs are not difficult to come across to find students dropping out citing economic conditions. All the same, industries are in dire need of skilled workers with hands-on trainings in the ITI programme, according to the principal of a government ITI here.

According to the officials, the students will also be oriented on entrepreneurship and opportunities for vertical mobility in higher education.

For instance, ITI students admitted based on Class VIII qualification, on completing their two-year programme, were eligible to enrol for higher secondary school education. Likewise, those completing two-year ITI programme after Class X were admitted directly into the second year of polytechnic programmes, a senior official said.

Most importantly, the department has relaxed the upper age limit for ITI education. The upper age limit is 45 years for males, and there is no upper age limit for admission into women ITIs.

