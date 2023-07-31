Councillors want user fee for garbage collection withdrawn in Erode

July 31, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - ERODE

DMK councillors have urged the Corporation to withdraw collection of solid waste user charge from residents and commercial establishments in all the 60 wards in the four zones.

During the council meeting held here on Monday, that was presided by Mayor S. Nagarathinam, DMK councillor S. Nandagopal (ward 47) said that during the AIADMK rule in 2017-18, solid waste management user charge was introduced. “The user fee should be withdrawn completely and a resolution should be passed in the council meeting,” he urged.

Over 15 DMK councillors then submitted a petition to the Mayor stating that the user fee was not collected even by the Greater Chennai Corporation. The petition said that during the election campaign in 2021, the DMK assured electors that the tax would be withdrawn completely. “To fulfil the promise, we are bringing a resolution in the present council meeting and the resolution should be passed,” the petition urged.

DMK councillor K. Sri Aathi Sridhar (ward 8) complained that only a section of houses received drinking water supply. He wanted Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, implementing the Dedicated Water Supply Scheme for the Corporation, to give an explanation. A TWAD official told the house a trial run was in progress. Once the house service connections were given, water supply would be regular.

The councillor wanted the civic body to give them a list of works being carried out in their wards, scheme details and project cost so that they were updated. When a councillor raised the issue on the new textile market for Gani market and the commercial complex at Kalaimadu Silai remained unutilised, Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran clarified that shop keepers wanted the rent reduced for shops and were not participating in the auction process.

She said a proposal had been submitted to the government for reducing the rent. A total of 23 resolutions were passed in the meeting.